Tamil Nadu

‘Attenders will not be allowed in special ward’

In the wake of complaints about attenders of COVID-19 patients staying in the Kancheepuram Government Hospital, raising fears of spread of the pandemic, Kancheepuram Collector Maheswari Ravikumar made a surprise inspection on Tuesday.

The Collector, donning Personal Protective Equipment kit, visited the COVID-19 special ward and spoke to a number of patients and got feedback from them.

Ms. Ravikumar also gave strict orders to the hospital authorities to disallow any attenders of COVID-19 patients into the special ward.

