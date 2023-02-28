Attempts to rewrite history should be challenged: Kamal Haasan

February 28, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said many were eagerly attempting to rewrite history, especially the history of Tamil people.

Inaugurating a photo exhibition organised by the DMK ahead of the party president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s birthday, Mr. Haasan said there was a need to challenge such attempts through frequent remembrance of history. He said the photo exhibition, which traced the life of Mr. Stalin, was also an effort to remember history.

Stating that being the son of a great leader like M. Karunanidhi would not have been just joyful but also challenging for Mr. Stalin, he remarked the latter rose to the ranks gradually to reach the position of Chief Minister through perseverance and talent. He said though he was not very close to Mr. Stalin, they both always shared a friendship, which was beyond politics.

To a question on whether his recent apparent proximity to the DMK could be read as a signal for an electoral alliance in the parliamentary elections in 2024, he said it cannot be discussed now. “The story can be moved only scene after scene. You cannot ask about the climax sequence now,” he quipped.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai Central Member of Parliament Dayanidhi Maran, and Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R. Priya, were present at the inauguration of the exhibition, titled ‘Our Chief Minister, Our Pride’, which will be on at Raja Annamalai Hall till March 12.