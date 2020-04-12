Tamil Nadu

Attempt to murder case filed against COVID-19 patient

He threw his mask at woman doctor

The Government Hospital police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder, against a COVID-19 patient undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, after he allegedly threw a mask at a woman doctor, in a fit of rage.

Conference attendee

Hospital and police sources said the patient, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi last month, resorted to the act on Friday, as he was irked over his family members being called for tests.

Sources said the incident occurred in the morning, when the patient picked up an argument with a couple of doctors. He allegedly threw his mask at a woman doctor. Taken aback, the doctor moved away, police sources said.

The doctors then reported the incident to hospital dean K. Vanitha, on whose complaint a case was registered.

The Government Hospital police have registered a case against the patient under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 307 (attempt to murder), since the act of throwing the mask was construed as endangering the life of the doctor.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 12, 2020 11:28:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/attempt-to-murder-case-filed-against-covid-19-patient/article31325303.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY