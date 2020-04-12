Attempt to murder case filed against COVID-19 patient

The Government Hospital police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder, against a COVID-19 patient undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, after he allegedly threw a mask at a woman doctor, in a fit of rage.

Conference attendee

Hospital and police sources said the patient, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi last month, resorted to the act on Friday, as he was irked over his family members being called for tests.

Sources said the incident occurred in the morning, when the patient picked up an argument with a couple of doctors. He allegedly threw his mask at a woman doctor. Taken aback, the doctor moved away, police sources said.

The doctors then reported the incident to hospital dean K. Vanitha, on whose complaint a case was registered.

The Government Hospital police have registered a case against the patient under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 307 (attempt to murder), since the act of throwing the mask was construed as endangering the life of the doctor.