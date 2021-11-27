Attempt to burgle ATM in Ambur fails

The ATM that was targetted at Periyakuppam in Ambur.

TIRUPATTUR

27 November 2021 23:02 IST

Culprits were unable to open the locker

An attempt to break open an ATM in Periyakuppam in Ambur on the Bengaluru Highway in the early hours of Saturday failed as the burglers were unable to open the machine.

The police said the ATM, which belongs to India One bank, did not have security personnel. The CCTV cameras in the ATM booth were damaged. Preliminary investigation revealed that the burglars tried to open the locker after breaking the outer steel frame of the machine. However, they were unable to open the locker and fled the spot.

Around 7 a.m. people who had gone to the ATM to withdraw cash, noticed that the outer steel frame was damaged. Immediately they alerted the Ambur rural police, who are investigating the case. The bank staff had uploaded a sum of ₹2.5 lakh at the ATM on Friday. “Though the CCTV cameras are damaged, we can still retrieve footage from it. We will narrow down the culprits,” K. Saravanan, DSP (Ambur), told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, Tirupattur police have arrested three persons for trying to smuggle three tonnes of PDS rice to Andhra Pradesh via Ambur and Chittor.

Train service hit

Train service on the Chennai-Bengaluru route via Katpadi were affected after the Danapur-Bangalore City Junction Express train stopped near Gudiyattam railway station around 1.30 p.m on Saturday due to engine snag. As most of the long-distance trains on the route are operated on the lone BG line, many trains, especially those bound for Chennai, got stuck for hours before a spare engine was fitted at 7.30 p.m.