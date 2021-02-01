Attempt by ex-IGP to misuse intelligence machinery foiled

Plan was to check prospects of prominent candidates in upcoming polls

After an attempt was made by a former Inspector-General of Police to engage officers of the Special Branch-CID to check the prospects of star candidates in the upcoming Assembly election, an alert has been issued, cautioning the State intelligence machinery against intrusion by unauthorised persons.

According to sources in the police headquarters, a retired IGP allegedly made calls to some detachment officers of the SB-CID, a sensitive wing dealing with the collection of intelligence, including threat perceptions to VIPs, political developments and other related issues, and asked them to check the prospects of prominent personalities in select constituencies.

Strange request

Baffled by the strange request, deputy superintendents of police/inspectors informed the Chief of Intelligence about the former official wanting them to check the prospects of certain personalities in the ensuing Assembly election. They said that when the staff asked the caller to identify himself, he said he was a retired IGP.

“The issue was promptly brought to the notice of the Chief of Intelligence, who issued an alert, warning detachments of the SB-CID of disciplinary action if they carry out instructions from unauthorised persons. In case of any such call, the staff were told to immediately communicate the details to the police headquarters,” a senior police official told The Hindu.

“Ahead of the election, political parties and their leaders consider intelligence inputs on the prospects of their parties/candidates crucial. Intelligence officials have been warned against disclosing classified information to any official, serving or retired, who may attempt to access details they are not entitled to [access],” an official said.

It is routine practice for Central/State intelligence agencies to informally assess the prospects of parties or select candidates ahead of Parliamentary/Assembly elections, but these are for professional reasons and not at the behest of any request made by the authorities, police sources added.