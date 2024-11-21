ADVERTISEMENT

Attacks on lawyers: Madras HC Chief Justice calls for meeting between T.N. DGP and Bar leaders

Published - November 21, 2024 01:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Bar Council of India vice chairman S. Prabakaran makes a mention of the stabbing of a lawyer outside a court campus at Hosur on Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau

Madras High Court. File photo | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

Madras High Court Chief Justice K.R. Shriram on Thursday (November 21, 2024) said, State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah can facilitate a meeting between Bar leaders and the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, to find a solution to their complaints of frequent attacks on advocates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presiding over the first Division Bench, along with Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, the Chief Justice told senior counsel S. Prabakaran, also the vice chairman of the Bar Council of India, that the concerns of the legal fraternity could be addressed by holding discussions with the DGP.

The suggestion was made when Mr. Prabakaran made a mention of a clerk stabbing a lawyer outside a court complex at Hosur in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (November 20, 2024). It was brought to the notice of the Division Bench that the victim was in a critical condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the Chief Justice pointed out that news reports suggested that the attack was a result of a personal enmity between the two individuals, Mr. Prabakaran said, the Bar was disturbed not only by this incident but a series of murderous attacks that had taken place against lawyers over the years. He said, there was hardly any protection for the men in black robes, thereby sending the wrong signal to society.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The DGP would be best person to address this issue, and the State Public Prosecutor could facilitate a meeting between him and the Bar leaders, the Chief Justice said.

P.S. Amalraj, chairman of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, was also present when the mention was made.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US