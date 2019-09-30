Tamil Nadu

Attack on St. Joseph’s statue sparks protest

Unidentified miscreants damaged a statue of St. Joseph carrying Child Jesus in front of a church in Kilvelur on Saturday.

A local resident had spotted the damaged statue on Saturday morning.

Road blockade

Angered by the incident, more than 100 residents of Kilvelur and neighbouring villages, along with members of the parish, staged a road blockade, demanding the arrest of the culprits.

On receiving information, police and revenue officials rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters, who withdrew the stir after officials promised steps to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

