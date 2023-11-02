Attack on SC men in Thachanallur | PMK, Congress condemn incident, call for action

November 02, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday condemned the attack, robbery and urination upon two men of the Scheduled Caste community near Thachanallur in Tirunelveli district, that took place on October 30, 2023.

Even though the six people who were in the incident have been arrested, an investigation should be carried out to find out if they are anymore persons involved, and strict action must be taken against them, Mr. Ramadoss said in a statement.

The incident occurred just months after a Scheduled Caste teenager and his younger sister were hacked by three teens belonging to a dominant intermediate caste in Nanguneri also in Tirunelveli district, Mr. Ramadoss noted and said such caste atrocities cannot be accepted and strict action must be taken legally.

Mr. Ramadoss also pointed out that no action has been taken against the incident of human faeces found in an overhead tank that supplied water to Scheduled Caste residents of Vengaivayal village in Pudukkottai district.

Such delays from the State government give confidence to forces that are behind these atrocities against Scheduled Castes, Mr. Ramadoss said, adding that the State government should expedite the investigation into the Vengaivayal case and other such incidents, and foster an environment where people of Scheduled Caste communities can live safely and peacefully.

Congress calls for awareness campaign

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s legislature party leader K. Selvaperunthagai also condemned the incident.

In a statement, he sought strict action against those involved and also called for the conducting of an awareness campaign across the State, on the prevention of atrocities against members of the Scheduled Castes.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin should ensure that such incidents do not occur again, and act against those involved in such acts with an ‘iron fist’ and provide compensation to the affected persons.