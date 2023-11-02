ADVERTISEMENT

Attack on SC men in Thachanallur | Palaniswami deplores incident, blames DMK government

November 02, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

The AIADMK leader said caste atrocities were taking place in T.N. in an unprecedented manner after the DMK came to power

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Thursday deplored the attack, robbery and urination upon two young men of the Scheduled Caste community near Thachanallur in Tirunelveli district. 

“This has proved that caste atrocities are taking place in an unprecedented way after the DMK came to power [in May 2021],” Mr Palaniswami alleged in a post on his social media handle (X).

Describing the incident as an attack on humanity, the AIADMK leader said the police, instead of viewing it as a mere case of robbery, should take stringent action against all those responsible, while the government should provide proper relief to the affected persons.  

Demonstration on November 8

In a statement, he announced that the party would hold a demonstration on November 8 near the  Perambalur District Collector’s office, to demand that the government take proper legal action against those who had indulged in an attack inside the office at the time of submission of bids for stone quarries early this week. 

Meanwhile, in another post, the party’s IT wing functionary, Raj Satyen, condemned the government’s move to establish a fact checking unit and contended that this would “stifle” freedom of expression.

Make most of your subscription

