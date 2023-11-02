HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Attack on SC men in Thachanallur | Palaniswami deplores incident, blames DMK government

The AIADMK leader said caste atrocities were taking place in T.N. in an unprecedented manner after the DMK came to power

November 02, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Thursday deplored the attack, robbery and urination upon two young men of the Scheduled Caste community near Thachanallur in Tirunelveli district. 

“This has proved that caste atrocities are taking place in an unprecedented way after the DMK came to power [in May 2021],” Mr Palaniswami alleged in a post on his social media handle (X).

ALSO READ
Attack on SC men in Tirunelveli | PMK, Congress condemn incident, call for action

Describing the incident as an attack on humanity, the AIADMK leader said the police, instead of viewing it as a mere case of robbery, should take stringent action against all those responsible, while the government should provide proper relief to the affected persons.  

Demonstration on November 8

In a statement, he announced that the party would hold a demonstration on November 8 near the  Perambalur District Collector’s office, to demand that the government take proper legal action against those who had indulged in an attack inside the office at the time of submission of bids for stone quarries early this week. 

Meanwhile, in another post, the party’s IT wing functionary, Raj Satyen, condemned the government’s move to establish a fact checking unit and contended that this would “stifle” freedom of expression.

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / dalits / Tamil Nadu / Caste violence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.