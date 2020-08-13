‘Attack on journalists on social media in T.N. illegal’

The targeted attack on a section of journalists in Tamil Nadu, particularly women journalists, on social media by ‘right wing extremists’ was blatantly illegal and warranted registration of criminal cases by the police, said N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group of Publications, here on Wednesday.
In an online discussion organised by the Tamil Nadu Women Journalists’ Forum on ‘Journalists safety and tackling online intimidation,’ he stressed on the need for journalists to come together in defending media freedom and constitutional principles.
He said that though there were many good police officers, the police department as a whole had failed to take appropriate action on the complaints raised by women journalists.
He highlighted the necessity for engaging lawyers to take the fight forward on the legal front, taking it up directly with political leaders, and bringing out the issue factually and openly through mainstream media.
Political context
He said that the attacks have to be seen in the political context of the inability of the right wing forces to make inroads in Tamil Nadu, for which they perceive the professionalism of journalists here as a barrier.
Pointing out the attack on three journalists of a magazine in Delhi on Tuesday, he said that the situation in Tamil Nadu was not as worse and it it should be seen as an advantage that can be leveraged to protect journalists and media freedom. While social media can be a platform for providing a counter narrative to the attacks, he highlighted the need to be wary of the dangerous potential of social media.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath