Attack on journalists condemned

The Tamil Nadu Union of Journalists (TUJ) has condemned the alleged attack on a reporter and cameraman of Jaya TV while covering the last day of Athi Varadar darshan in Kancheepuram on Friday.

The TUJ said Jaya TV reporter Rajesh was abused by a constable near the temple. When he questioned him, a police officer, Varun Kumar, attacked the reporter and his cameraman.