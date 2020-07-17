Attack on DK founder’s statue a cowardly act, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI

17 July 2020

‘Periyar’s ideology has scared some viruses, poisonous snakes that have infiltrated Tamil Nadu’

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday condemned the attack on Periyar’s statue in Sundarapuram in Coimbatore by some ‘viruses’.

In a series of posts on social media, Dr. Ramadoss said those responsible should be arrested.

“Thanthai Periyar’s statues alone are being desecrated continuously. And this is because his ideology has scared some ‘viruses, poisonous snakes’ that have infiltrated Tamil Nadu. Those who don’t have any guts to take him on ideologically are more dangerous than coronavirus. They spread the virus. It is important to safeguard our young men and create awareness,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that it is a cowardly act and nothing can be achieved with these acts as it has been the case in the past.

At the same time, Dr. Ramadoss demanded action on ‘Karuppar Koottam’, a YouTube channel that claims to popularise Periyarist ideas, such as rationalism and anti-caste thought, for making derogatory comments against Kandha Shashti Kavasam.

“Those who believe in Hinduism and worship Lord Muruga wouldn’t have gone through a day without listening to this devotional song. This song is also played on television channels in the mornings and evenings. However, Karuppar Kootam has not bothered to understand anything about the song and attacked and demeaned the religious beliefs of Hindus and devotees of Lord Muruga,” said Dr. Ramadoss.

‘Systematic attack’

He said that it was a pre-planned, systematic attack to destroy religious harmony in the State.

“Though a few members of the channel have been arrested, others who are attached to the online channel have not been arrested yet. The organisation that instigated these groups should also be severely punished,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that cyber crimes cell should keep a watch on online channels that attack and demean religious beliefs and they must take action on those who create content even before an official complaint is lodged.