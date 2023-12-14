ADVERTISEMENT

Attack on devotees at Srirangam Temple an affront to Hindu religion, says Tamilisai Soundararajan 

December 14, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said that the scuffle at Srirangam Temple in Tiruchi between security personnel and devotees was tantamount to an attack on Hindu religion.

Talking to mediapersons at Coimbatore Airport, she said that the State government ought to show as much attention to safety (of devotees) as it shows to counting of collections (of offerings at the temple).

The DMK government’s tendency to adopt anti-Hindu stand, citing ideals of “respectable” social reformist Periyar was deplorable, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin was turning out to be a burden for the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) because of his utterances, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US