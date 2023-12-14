Attack on devotees at Srirangam Temple an affront to Hindu religion, says Tamilisai Soundararajan 

December 14, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - COIMBATORE

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said that the scuffle at Srirangam Temple in Tiruchi between security personnel and devotees was tantamount to an attack on Hindu religion.

Talking to mediapersons at Coimbatore Airport, she said that the State government ought to show as much attention to safety (of devotees) as it shows to counting of collections (of offerings at the temple).

The DMK government’s tendency to adopt anti-Hindu stand, citing ideals of “respectable” social reformist Periyar was deplorable, she said.

Minister for Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin was turning out to be a burden for the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) because of his utterances, she added.