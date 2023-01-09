ADVERTISEMENT

Athulya Senior Care raises Rs. 77 crore from Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure

January 09, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Athulya Senior Care has raised Rs.77 crore funding from North Haven India Infrastructure Partners, a fund managed by Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure.

Founded in 2016, Athulya offers assisted living, transition care and home healthcare to address the needs of dependent seniors over the age of 60, and will soon launch palliative care services.  It’s founders Karthik Narayan, Srinivasan G, and J Krishna Kavya, have worked with leading healthcare institutions in India and the US, and have particular expertise in geriatric care.

Mr. Narayan said, “This investment will support our expansion and help us establish new facilities in multiple cities.” This investment will also help in focusing on talent acquisition, infrastructure development and skill training, thereby creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for around 2000 people across the country, said Mr. Srinivasan.

Currently, Athulya manages over 400 assisted living beds across multiple facilities in Chennai and Bangalore and has cumulatively served over 20,000 seniors till date. With the funding, Athulya intends to expand its services across south India to reach over 2500 beds and serve over 50,000 seniors in the next two years.

Raja Parthasarathy, Managing Director and Co-Head of Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure, noted that the COVID-19 underscored the need for managed senior care in a safe, positive and fulfilling environment.

With a median age of 28.4 years, India has one of the fastest-growing youth cohorts globally.  At the same time, the elder population is expected to more than double over the next three decades. Various industry reports estimate the current demand for senior living units in India to be around 3,00,000 units, far exceeding the current supply of 20,000 units.

