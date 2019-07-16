Athi Varadar may be shifted out of Vasantha Mandapam to a larger space

The authorities are considering shifting the Athi Varadar idol out of the Vasantha Mandapam to a more spacious place within the precincts of the Sri Devarajaswamy temple, Kancheepuram.

This follows feedback received by the temple administration that devotees, who have to stand in queues at least for three to four hours, find it hard to negotiate the narrow path near the Vasantha Mandapam. Besides, the temple has been receiving the devotees in large numbers.

Ever since the once-in-40-years festival commenced on July 1, one lakh devotees have been visiting the temple daily on an average. On July 13, over two lakh people turned up.

If the authorities find a better spot, they are confident that the crowd management will be more organised, indicates a senior official of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. Before the administration takes a final decision, it may consult religious scholars.

The festival will go on till August 17. The idol, now kept in a reclining position (referred to as sayana kolam in Tamil), will be kept in standing position later. Originally, it was decided to keep it in sayana kolam for 24 days and in standing position for the remaining 24 days.

Now, the authorities are considering extending the duration of sayana kolam. The exact date of change in the position will be announced shortly, another official says.