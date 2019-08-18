Athi Varadar collections soar, but expenses abound

The Athi Varadar festival has made the Devarajaswamy temple in Kancheepuram richer by at least ₹11.5 crore.

As per an initial estimate, of the overall amount, around ₹7.5 crore has been earned through collections in the temple’s hundials; ₹2.5 crore through the online booking of tickets; and ₹1.5 crore through the Annadanam scheme, according to a senior official monitoring the conduct of the 48-day festival, which came to an end on Saturday.

Original allottment

As for the expenditure, a total of ₹29 crore, allotted by the government originally towards the arrangements to be made by departments and agencies like the Public Works, Highways and the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), is said to have been spent. Besides, expenses were incurred in making extra arrangements for cleaning and providing drinking water, toilets and sheds.

Already, the Kancheepuram municipality has approached the government, seeking ₹19 crore towards expenses incurred during the festival.

The temple administration has spent ₹4.5 crore.

The Police Department is expected to seek reimbursement for the amount it has spent over and above what had been earmarked for it. As per a conservative estimate, around ₹45 crore may have been incurred additionally, which includes salary for the temporary staff hired.

An official said the “overwhelming response” of the devotees had forced the authorities to make more arrangements than originally planned.

The maximum number of devotees expected to visit the temple on auspicious days like Ekadasi was one lakh. But on an average, every day, 1.5 lakh devotees turned up.

Swelling numbers

In the first 17 days, around 22 lakh people visited the temple. But in the subsequent 30 days, the number of devotees was almost four times this figure. After the idol was placed in a standing position from August1, the devotees’ figure rose further.

As per a conservative estimate, around 50 lakh people visited the temple since the beginning of this month. All these aspects provided justification for the additional expenditure, the official explained.