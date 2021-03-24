At your service

If gelling with the electorate was his intent, Thanga Kathiravan, AIADMK candidate for Nagapattinam, had his way while campaigning on Monday — he sat on the floor to wash clothes for a woman in Vannantheru. With this, the contestant said he sought to convey to the poor that they will soon be relieved of the household chore with the distribution of free washing machines, as promised in the AIADMK’s manifesto.