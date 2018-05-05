At traders’ meet, leadersslam Centre for GST

Leaders from various political parties slammed the Centre for introducing the Goods and Services Tax.

At the 35th traders’ conference of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu on Saturday, DMK working president M.K. Stalin said small traders were adversely affected due to demonetisation and GST. The Centre and State governments had hurt the trading community.

Recalling that tax exemption was given on 580 products during the DMK regime, he said it was time to reclaim the State government’s rights.

Several other leaders, including PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Su. Thirunavukkarasar, highlighted the issues faced by traders and the public due to GST.

Makkal Neethi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan lauded the traders’ resolution not to hold protests or down shutters unnecessarily. He also called traders to take part in the mock gram sabha meetings organised by his party.

Highlighting the 25-point charter of demands, the Peramaippu’s State president A.M. Vikramaraja said committees must be formed with representatives from traders’ body, Central and State governments to secure rights of the traders. Besides regularising street vending, amendments must be brought in providing license under FSSAI Act.

Besides simplifying the e-way billing system, centres must be established to provide loans to traders, he said. He also wanted revamp of traders’ welfare board.

The charter of demands was also presented to State Ministers D. Jayakumar and P. Benjamin who took part in the conference. Mr. Jayakumar told the traders that steps would be taken to resolve their issues and called them for a meeting.

Every year, May 5 is observed as traders’ day and holiday is declared to shops across the State.