At Tiruvallur government schools, vegetable gardens flourish

Keezhanelli, murunga keerai, mookirati, thuthi, tomatoes and pumpkin — these are vegetables not at a market, but grown in ‘Chutties Green Gardens’, in close to 400 government schools in Tiruvallur district.

The Tiruvallur district administration introduced the gardens in all its schools a few years ago, to promote healthy eating and the usage of organic vegetables among schoolchildren.

“Students of eco-clubs in the schools take care of the garden on a daily basis. I make surprise visits to schools in the district and ensure that the gardens are well maintained. The greenery really enhances the image of the schools,” said Maheshwari Ravikumar, Tiruvallur Collector.

Each garden has different vegetables growing, including spinach, potatoes, tomatoes, pumpkins, herbal plants and flowers, and some gardens have plantains too. “The vegetables are used to make food under the noon-meal scheme. Every morning and evening, the children water the garden and take care of it,” said N. Balakrishnan, district environmental co-ordinator, Tiruvallur.

T.V. Ashokan, head master, Arani Boys Higher Secondary School, Tiruvallur, said that he had noticed a change in the attitude of the students after the garden was started a few years ago. “The students have become more responsible. They make sure the garden is watered and taken care of,” he said.

The Sri Venkateswara Telugu Middle School in the Poonamallee Block has drumsticks, fruits like guava, gooseberries, pomegranate, plantain and spinach in a 500 square feet area. “I picked up the kids who were not participating in any activity and they were asked to take care of the plants. Now they have become very active and are maintaining it very well,” said G.A. Anitha, headmistress of the school.

The vegetables are not just used for cooking -- the teachers also purchase them. “The cash goes towards the development of the garden in the respective schools,” added Mr. Balakrishnan.

However, schools complain that the gardens are sometimes destroyed by miscreants. “There is an urgent need to raise the height of compound walls in the schools,” said one teacher.