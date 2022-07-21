At the all party meet on Sri Lanka’s situation, Vaiko stresses need to provide autonomy to Tamils
He blames excess spending towards army as reason for the nation’s current economic crisis
At the all party meeting held on Tuesday by the Centre on the situation in Sri Lanka, MDMK founder Vaiko stressed the need to provide autonomy to the Tamils.
According to a statement from the MDMK, Mr. Vaiko said the army should be moved out from places where Tamils live and added that merging the northern and eastern provinces was must for ensuring peace in the island nation.
He blamed Sri Lanka’s spending beyond means towards the army as the reason for the nation’s current economic crisis.
