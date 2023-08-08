ADVERTISEMENT

Three injured in explosion during inspection of fireworks godown in Krishnagiri district

August 08, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - HOSUR

The injured include the District Revenue officer, the local tahsildar and the manager of the godown; the incident comes only days after a similar explosion at another godown in the district left nine dead

The Hindu Bureau

The site of the blast at the fireworks godown in J. Karapalli village, Krishnagiri district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An explosion at a firecracker godown when it was being inspected, left three persons, including the District Revenue Officer (land acquisition) and the tahsildar, injured, at a village in Kelamangalam in Krishnagiri district. The explosion, on Tuesday afternoon, took place, when the door to the firecracker godown was opened.

According to local sources, the explosion was triggered by the “falling of stacked up firecrackers on to the ground, as soon as the door to the godown was opened,” by the inspecting team at J. Karapalli village, in Venkatapuram panchayat, Kelamangalam  taluk.

DRO Balaji and the tahsildar of Kelamangalam were conducting the inspection. They were accompanied by the manager of the godown, and were inspecting it.  All three were injured in the blast, and were admitted to a hospital in Hosur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector K.M.Sarayu and Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur visited the site of the accident. 

Less than a fortnight ago, on July 29, a similar explosion at a firecracker godown in Pazhayapettai left nine persons dead and 11 others injured. The accident led to inspections of all firecracker godowns, led by special tahsildars across the district, to vet permits and the stocks of firecrackers. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US