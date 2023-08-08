Three injured in explosion during inspection of fireworks godown in Krishnagiri district

August 08, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - HOSUR

An explosion at a firecracker godown when it was being inspected, left three persons, including the District Revenue Officer (land acquisition) and the tahsildar, injured, at a village in Kelamangalam in Krishnagiri district. The explosion, on Tuesday afternoon, took place, when the door to the firecracker godown was opened.

According to local sources, the explosion was triggered by the “falling of stacked up firecrackers on to the ground, as soon as the door to the godown was opened,” by the inspecting team at J. Karapalli village, in Venkatapuram panchayat, Kelamangalam taluk.

DRO Balaji and the tahsildar of Kelamangalam were conducting the inspection. They were accompanied by the manager of the godown, and were inspecting it. All three were injured in the blast, and were admitted to a hospital in Hosur.

Collector K.M.Sarayu and Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur visited the site of the accident.

Less than a fortnight ago, on July 29, a similar explosion at a firecracker godown in Pazhayapettai left nine persons dead and 11 others injured. The accident led to inspections of all firecracker godowns, led by special tahsildars across the district, to vet permits and the stocks of firecrackers.

