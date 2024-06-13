GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

At least seven from Tamil Nadu dead in Kuwait fire

Their mortal remains would be brought to the State on a special aircraft.

Updated - June 13, 2024 09:22 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

At least seven persons from Tamil Nadu are among those who perished in a fire that broke out in a residential building in Kuwait on Wednesday, an official source from the Tamil Nadu government said.

The source added that the deceased were identified as Karuppanan Ramu, Mohammed Sharief, Bhunaf Richard Roy, Sivashankar Govindan, Chinnadhurai Krishnamoorthy, Raju Ebamesan and Mariappan Veerachamy, hailing from various parts of Tamil Nadu. Their mortal remains would be brought to the State on a special aircraft. The State government would make arrangements to receive the bodies.

Also read | Kuwait fire updates

When contacted, Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Board chairperson Karthikeya Sivasenapathy said that one of the members of the Board was in Kuwait to coordinate the relief operations.

“On the instructions of the Chief Minister, we are working round the clock to help the affected Tamils,” he said.

Kuwait fire: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh reaches Kuwait to ensure early repatriation of mortal remains of Mangaf fire victims

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that he was shocked and saddened to hear that more than 40 Indians had died in the fire.

“It is with a heavy heart that I offer my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have directed the Tamil Nadu Welfare and Rehabilitation Commission to collect information on whether there are any workers from Tamil Nadu [among those affected],” Mr. Stalin said.

The Ministry of External Affairs was in touch with the Indian Embassy as well as Tamil associations in Kuwait, Mr. Stalin said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Kuwait

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.