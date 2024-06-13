At least seven from Tamil Nadu dead in Kuwait fire

At least seven persons from Tamil Nadu are among those who perished in a fire that broke out in a residential building in Kuwait on Wednesday, an official source from the Tamil Nadu government said.

The source added that the deceased were identified as Karuppanan Ramu, Mohammed Sharief, Bhunaf Richard Roy, Sivashankar Govindan, Chinnadhurai Krishnamoorthy, Raju Ebamesan and Mariappan Veerachamy, hailing from various parts of Tamil Nadu. Their mortal remains would be brought to the State on a special aircraft. The State government would make arrangements to receive the bodies.

When contacted, Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Board chairperson Karthikeya Sivasenapathy said that one of the members of the Board was in Kuwait to coordinate the relief operations.

“On the instructions of the Chief Minister, we are working round the clock to help the affected Tamils,” he said.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that he was shocked and saddened to hear that more than 40 Indians had died in the fire.

“It is with a heavy heart that I offer my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have directed the Tamil Nadu Welfare and Rehabilitation Commission to collect information on whether there are any workers from Tamil Nadu [among those affected],” Mr. Stalin said.

The Ministry of External Affairs was in touch with the Indian Embassy as well as Tamil associations in Kuwait, Mr. Stalin said.