At least 1,000 students from government schools in Tamil Nadu will make it to medical colleges next year, says Minister

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan said that the new syllabus introduced would help government school students score better marks in NEET examinations and at least 1,000 students would make it to medical colleges next academic year.

Mr. Sengottaiyan inaugurated a programme to create awareness amongst government school and aided school students regarding job opportunities in chartered accountancy (CA) on Saturday. Mr. Sengottaiyan told presspersons, “The new syllabus has QR code features and students can access audio books and can complete question-answer guides using their mobile phones even when they are away from classrooms. Students will be able to succeed in NEET exam with the syllabus. This time, there are possibilities of at least 1,000 students making it to medical colleges.”

Mr. Sengottaiyan said that 25,000 students across State would be given coaching for CA through professionals this year. “At the national level, there is requirement for 10 lakh chartered accountants but there are only 2.85 lakh accountants at present. The State government is planning to train at least 10,000 every year”, he said.

Earlier, speaking at the event, Mr. Sengottaiyan said that Tamil Nadu had become first State to offer training to students for chartered accountancy. He added that training would be conducted at 70 centres in each district. Talking about various development work carried out in the department, Mr. Sengottaiyan said that 92,000 smart boards would be distributed to schools within December this year.

On NEET examinations, Mr.Sengottaiyan said, “The Chief Minister is aiming for exemption for Tamil Nadu in NEET examinations. However, to prepare students for the examinations, 21,000 students are undergoing NEET coaching at 412 centres in State.”

About 5,000 students from government and aided schools took part in the event.