At Kalimedu, AIADMK, BJP and DMK members worked together shedding their differences, says Poyyamozhi

Minister gets emotional in the House while recalling his experiences in the place where electrocution happened

Recalling how the elected representatives of various political parties were working together in providing relief to the victims of electrocution in Kalimedu that claimed 11 lives, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi urged members in the Assembly not politicise such accidents.

During the Question Hour, Mr. Poyyamozhi recalled his experiences at Kalimedu on Wednesday and pointed out that an AIADMK member was a panchayat president in the area, a BJP member a councillor and a DMK member a chief in the panchayat union. But all of them worked in the field overcoming their political differences.

“I would like the see the same in the House too,” Mr. Poyyamozhi said. The Minister for School Education turned emotional while recalling how he garlanded the body of a boy, killed in the accident.

“Many students have presented me garlands during the past one year. But, for the first time, I placed a garland on the body of a Class 8 boy yesterday,” he said.

He said he received a call from the Chief Minister before 5 a.m. on Wednesday to rush to the spot. “The Chief Minister’s officers had called him much before to inform him about the accident and he deputed me and joined me later in the day to meet affected family members,” he said.

The Chief Minister handed over the solatium to the families of the deceased in person on behalf of the government and on behalf of the DMK separately, the Minister said and acknowledged the assistance extended by Ministers for Health and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and other leaders in the rescue and relief measures.