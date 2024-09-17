At its 75th anniversary, DMK bats for more fiscal resources for the States

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said the DMK would continue to fight for legal measures to amend the Constitution to devolve more powers and financial resources to the States.

Speaking at a meeting to mark the party’s 75th anniversary and ‘Mupperum Vizha’ at the YMCA Grounds at Nandanam in the city, he said the DMK government, with limited funds, had made the State excel; it could propel Tamil Nadu to the top position in all fields if it got more funds.

“State autonomy stressed by Anna [DMK founder C.N. Annadurai] and Kalaignar [former party president M. Karunanidhi] is the lifeline of the DMK. Winning State autonomy is the message of our conference,” he said.

Pointing out that the DMK was in power when the party celebrated its silver jubilee, golden jubilee, and 75th anniversary, he said it would be in power during its centenary. “The State and the country need the DMK for another 100 years,” he said, calling upon the party workers to ensure a historic victory for the party in the 2026 Assembly election.

He said, “We are always with people and we are loyal to them, and people are with us. We are winning since people are with us.”

Mr. Stalin said the DMK had achieved a lot — renamed the State as Tamil Nadu; secured the classical language status for Tamil; and uplifted MBCs, SCs and STs, minorities, and women through education and employment. “We created schools, colleges, and universities. We laid roads, created towns, cities, and self-sufficient villages with infrastructure. Through our achievements, we have turned the attention of the country towards Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He said that in the last three years, the government had implemented welfare schemes for students, women, and other sections that could not be matched by any other State.

“We have made Tamil Nadu prosperous, and continue to do it. But we are not able to realise all our dreams. We are not able to get a government at the Centre that will confer more rights on the States. We continue to fight for fiscal rights. Despite these disadvantages, we are driven by the singular goal of making Tamil Nadu the number one State,” he said.

Recalling the words of Karunanidhi, the former Chief Minister, that though the party ruled from Fort St. George, it did not have the power to even cut the grass on the campus, Mr. Stalin said the Union government had imposed a higher GST on cream buns (in a reference to the Annapoorna controversy) and the State governments were not able to question it.

He also gave away awards instituted by the party in the name of various leaders. Party general secretary Duraimurugan, treasurer T.R. Baalu, Parliamentary Party leader Kanimozhi, Youth Wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, and others participated at the event.

