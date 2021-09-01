At IIT-M’s tech fest, a contest on behavioural impact

Shaastra, the technical festival of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ annual technical festival will hold a competition on behavioural impact.

‘Nudge-It’ is a behavioural impact case study contest being organised with India Behavioural Economics Network.

The aim of the four-month long event is to source actionable solutions to social issues. Participants will pick a social issue that intrigues them. They will implement their solutions and watch how their solution helps the world reap benefits.

Contestants, beginners and experts, can participate in the event. There will be workshops and mentors to refine the contestants’ proposals. The introductory workshop will be held from September 3 to 5 and registrations for the competition will be open till September 7 at bit.ly/ShaastraMT

The Shaastra Mind Trials will have a lecture-cum-behavioural games featuring behavioural experts Christina Gravert, assistant professor at the University of Copehnagen and Junofy Anto Rozarina, founder CEO of India Behavioural Economics Network.

For queries regarding the competition, contact mindtrials@shaastra.org.