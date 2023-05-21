At Governor’s event, war veteran raises issue about poor access to hospitals under ECHS

May 21, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Air Vice-Marshal and war veteran S. Swaminathan raised the issue of poor access to medical treatment under the Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme at an event organised by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

“We have plenty of problems which are actually going from…good to bad to worse. In Chennai itself in 2007, we had MIOT, SRMC and Global hospital giving us full services. Now subsequently, we all know MIOT and SRMC withdrew and Global Hospital gives only medicinal services,” he said. He also urged the Governor to resolve issues related to payment due to hospitals.

In response, the Governor said that he had earlier interacted with ex-servicemen and learnt about this issue. “Initially, when I got to know and made enquiries that the (Union) government has not released the fund, and as a result, hospitals have not gotten their dues cleared, so hospitals are reluctant to treat our retired soldiers and families. This seems to be a perennial problem. I met Raksha Mantri (Hon’ble Defence Minister) and requested him, and that point of time they had released some money, but it has to be addressed in a very systematic manner, so that the problem doesn’t arise,” he said.

Adverting to other related issues, he said there must be decent support, which should permit and make it possible for a soldier and his or her family to live a dignified life. “Some issues that are raised today, I am somewhat aware of them. I will take it forward and have meetings with the concerned. I will try my best,” Mr, Ravi added during his interaction with the war veterans, ‘Veer Naris’ and gallantry award winners of the armed forces at his ‘Think to Dare’ event.

The Governor said a soldier remains a priceless asset to the country despite retiring from active duty and the society must be conscious of it.

“A soldier…even after the active duty remains a priceless asset to the country. It is the duty of the society to be conscious of it. Unfortunately, that level of consciousness is not found yet and we have to create it,” he said.

“A soldier who has joined the military with dedication does not cease to become a soldier simply because he retires from active service. Wherever that soldier goes after his or her service in the military, even if the society has not been giving due recognition, the soldier doesn’t give up,” he said.

Mr. Ravi said a strong military guards not just the security of the nation but also its pride. “If you are weak, you are surrounded by enemies. A strong military is the guardian of not just nation’s security, but also the guardian of the nation’s pride. When a soldier joins the armed forces, it is not a job; it is a commitment…a total dedication…to give one’s life to the nation…to submit oneself to nation…the ultimate sacrifice for the safety and security of the country,” he said.

He added that military doesn’t get the same kind of appreciation during peacetime as much as it does during war when the nation gets behind it.

“In Tamil Nadu, we have approximately 200,000 ex-servicemen. So you know…in social science…there is what is called is a theory of collective action. If 200000…a large number, if you can form a digital group together…that will give us strength. First, the voice will be heard. Second, it will give the critical mass and even create larger awareness in the society,” he said.