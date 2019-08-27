At Delhi conference, T.N. flags non-availability of water sources

Due to non-availability of adequate sources of water in Tamil Nadu, only 20% of households have functional tap connections in rural areas of the State, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister S.P. Velumani has said. In this connection, he has urged the Centre to grant funds to T.N.

Participating in the Jal Jeevan Mission Conference in Delhi on Monday, Mr. Velumani, according to a press release issued by the State government, said in the presence of Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria and others that the State government had to provide functional household tap connections to 96 lakh rural households by 2024, as per the advisory received from the Union Jal Shakti Ministry.

“At present, as per norms, the per capita supply for village panchayat area is 55 lpcd. The provision of 100% functional household tap connections is possible only if the supply is enhanced to 70 lpcd. To achieve this objective, additional sources of water, strengthening of the existing major water supply schemes and distribution systems, including laying of pipelines, involve a cost of ₹47,820 crore,” Mr. Velumani said. He requested the Union Jal Shakti Ministry to support the State government with necessary funds. The conference was a meeting of State Ministers in charge of rural drinking water supply in States and Union Territories to discuss ways and means to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide a functional tap connection to every rural household by 2024.