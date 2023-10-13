ADVERTISEMENT

At CWMA meeting, T.N. presses for 16,000 cusecs of Cauvery water

October 13, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The CWMA meeting under way in Delhi.

At a meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) in New Delhi on Friday, the Tamil Nadu government reiterated its demand for the release of 16,000 cusecs of Cauvery water from Karnataka. The CWMA has directed Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water for 15 days from October 16.

The meeting of the CWMA was chaired by its Chairman S.K. Haldar. Secretary of the Water Resources Department Sandeep Saxena, Cauvery Technical Committee Chairman R. Subramaniam and senior officials represented the Tamil Nadu government at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US