At CWMA meeting, T.N. presses for 16,000 cusecs of Cauvery water

October 13, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

At a meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) in New Delhi on Friday, the Tamil Nadu government reiterated its demand for the release of 16,000 cusecs of Cauvery water from Karnataka. The CWMA has directed Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water for 15 days from October 16.

The meeting of the CWMA was chaired by its Chairman S.K. Haldar. Secretary of the Water Resources Department Sandeep Saxena, Cauvery Technical Committee Chairman R. Subramaniam and senior officials represented the Tamil Nadu government at the meeting.

