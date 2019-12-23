At Chennai rally, Stalin promises more protests

Reiterating that protests against the CAA would continue till it was repealed, DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Monday said the next course of action would be decided in consultation with alliance partners.

Addressing a massive rally here that was held sans any incident of violence, Mr. Stalin said the ruling AIADMK had not succeeded in preventing the protest. “The court defeated the designs of the government,” he said.

Congress leader P. Chidambaram, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, DK leader K. Veeramani, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan, CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan were among the political leaders who took part. According to the police, over 15,000 people participated in the rally.

Carrying party flags and placards and raising slogans against the CAA, thousands of cadres of the DMK and its allies as well as lay citizens, took part in the rally that started from Thalamuthu-Natarajan building in Egmore and culminated near the Rajarathinam stadium.

