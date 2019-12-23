Tamil Nadu

At Chennai rally, Stalin promises more protests

DMK president M.K. Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin  



Reiterating that protests against the CAA would continue till it was repealed, DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Monday said the next course of action would be decided in consultation with alliance partners.

Addressing a massive rally here that was held sans any incident of violence, Mr. Stalin said the ruling AIADMK had not succeeded in preventing the protest. “The court defeated the designs of the government,” he said.

Congress leader P. Chidambaram, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, DK leader K. Veeramani, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan, CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan were among the political leaders who took part. According to the police, over 15,000 people participated in the rally.

Carrying party flags and placards and raising slogans against the CAA, thousands of cadres of the DMK and its allies as well as lay citizens, took part in the rally that started from Thalamuthu-Natarajan building in Egmore and culminated near the Rajarathinam stadium.

The city police had made unprecedented security arrangements to ensure that there was no violence during the protest march. Besides deploying more than 5,000 uniformed personnel, 110 drone and surveillance cameras, as instructed by the Madras High Court on Sunday night were used to monitor the crowd. According to the police, over 15,000 people participated in the rally.

