At 7,819, T.N.’s daily tally reaches all-time high

25 deaths take the toll to 12,970; Chennai logs 2,564 fresh infections

Tamil Nadu recorded an all-time high of 7,819 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. This is the highest daily case count since the start of the pandemic, eclipsing the 6,993 cases recorded on July 27 last year.

Even as fresh cases breached the 7,000-mark for the first time in the State, Chennai marked yet another high as 2,564 people tested positive for the virus in the city. The number of samples tested in 24 hours across the State was 97,668.

The State’s tally rose to 9,54,948, while the number of active cases went past 50,000. A total of 54,315 people are currently undergoing treatment in the State, with Chennai accounting for 20,144, followed by 5,089 in Chengalpattu and 4,544 in Coimbatore.

Another 25 persons succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 12,970. Chennai recorded seven deaths, while there were three fatalities each in Chengalpattu and Coimbatore.

Among the deceased was a 23-year-old man from Tiruvallur, who had no co-morbidities. He was admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on April 12 and died the next day due to bronchopneumonia, respiratory failure and acute pulmonary embolism.

Three people in their 40s also succumbed to the infection. Among them was a 42-year-old man from Cuddalore, who had no co-morbidities. He was admitted to a private hospital on April 13 with complaints of cough for five days and breathing difficulty for two days. He died on the same day due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

With 2,564 new cases, Chennai’s tally rose to 2,72,118. The city accounted for 4,344 deaths.

Districts’ tallies

There were 772 cases in Chengalpattu, followed by 540 in Coimbatore and 383 in Tiruvallur. Three districts had 200-plus cases — Thoothukudi (244), Tiruppur (225) and Tiruchi (216). Among the 12 districts that recorded 100-plus cases were Madurai (199), Tirunelveli (193), Salem (175), Cuddalore (175) and Thanjavur (158).

Among those who tested positive for COVID-19 were 34 returnees. This included nine persons each from Maharashtra and West Bengal.

As many as 3,464 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 8,87,663.