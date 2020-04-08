At 48 fresh cases, Wednesday’s tally is lowest since April 1

On Wednesday, the State recorded 48 fresh cases, the lowest since April 1. Of these, 42 were connected to a ‘single source event’ (Delhi conference), according to Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.

Of the remaining six who tested positive, two had travel/contact history and were already under the Health Department’s quarantine.

“Four others, from Chennai, had ‘unidentified’ source of infection. We are in the process of tracking contacts of the four persons,” Dr. Rajesh said.

In total, the number of persons who have tested positive and are connected to the ‘single source event’ is 679 — seven foreign nationals and 14 of their contacts, 553 attendees and 105 of their contacts — she said. “Other than this, we have 59 patients. Of these, 26 had travel history and 33 were contacts of those with travel history,” she added.

Till date, a total of 1,480 persons who attended the event have been traced and isolated.

Woman discharged

The 74-year-old woman who was discharged on Wednesday was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital with severe respiratory distress on March 26.

A resident of Pozhichalur, she tested positive for COVID-19 and underwent treatment. She also had uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension, a press release issued by RGGGH said.

Sixteen persons — 12 women and four men — from Theni; seven persons — three women and four men — from Chennai; six men from Tiruchi; five persons — four women and one man — from Namakkal; four persons — three women and one man — from Tirunelveli; four persons — two men and two women — from Villupuram; two men from Tiruppur; and one each from Dindigul, Salem, Tiruvallur and Vellore tested positive on Wednesday.