At 100, Goschen Library is likely to get a facelift

The age of an iconic building, which has a vintage look and is located opposite the Gothic-style Zion Church on the ever-bustling Arunachalam Street at Chintadripet, will be 100 in a couple of years. The pediment, supported by four pillars at the entrance of the building, tells the visitors and passers-by that it is P. Vijiaragavulu Chetty’s Hall, also called The Goschen Library.

In 1926, Vijiaragavulu Chetty, a contractor and resident of Chintadripet, made efforts to construct a free public library in the locality. A plaque at the entrance of the building reads that the foundation stone for Rao Sahib P. Vijiaragavulu Chetty’s Public Library was laid by T.E. Moir, who was a member of the executive council of the Governor of Madras, on January 23, 1926. After some years, the library was thrown open by Viscount Goschen, the then Governor of Madras.

According to a report published by The Hindu in 1946, the Goschen Library Hall was proposed to host a museum of machines. The proposal, mooted by the Corporation of Madras, did not fructify and the building continued to function as a library. Though the weather-beaten structure is in dire need of renovation, it continues to attract bibliophiles and committed newspaper readers from nearby areas every morning.

Managed by the Department of Public Libraries, the library functions between 8 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., except on Fridays and government holidays.

According to C.A. Mohanarangam, the Grade-II librarian, the hall is said to have hosted a court dealing with minor offences for some years. However, there were no clear records to corroborate this claim, he said.

The heritage walks conducted at Chintadripet in the last few years had attracted not only readers from nearby areas but also tourists from other States, he points out. The library has around 1,580 members and records a committed footfall of 50 readers, cutting across age groups, every day.

Though the library is in an old setting, the large hall has steel almirahs and has over 21,000 books in different genres, including fiction, biography, history, and literature. At one point in time, the library had nearly 56,000 books. Nearly, 2,000 books were damaged during the floods last year, Mr. Mohanarangam says.

He says the Tamil Nadu government recently sanctioned ₹1.5 crore for renovating the structure and upgrading it as a high-tech library. The librarian hopes that the iconic building will get a facelift with modern facilities when it celebrates its centenary in 2026.