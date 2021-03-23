Asuran, Oththa Seruppu Size 7 bag national awards

CHENNAI

Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi took the top honours

Tamil films emerged as big winners in the 67th National Film Awards, which were announced on Monday. Actors Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi took the top honours for the best actor and the best supporting actor respectively.

Dhanush bagged the award for his powerful performance in the film Asuran, directed by Vetrimaaran, and shared the award with actor Manoj Bajpayee, who won it for his performance in the Hindi film Bhonsle.

Asuran also bagged the national award for the best Tamil feature film. The film, which was based on the Tamil novel Vekkai written by Poomani, also starred Manju Warrier, Teejay Arunasalam and Ken Karunas, among others. Vijay Sethupathi, who won the award for his portrayal of Shilpa, a transwoman in the film Super Deluxe, took to Twitter and thanked the film’s director Thiagarajan Kumararaja.

The experimental film Oththa Seruppu Size 7, directed by actor Parthiepan, bagged the special jury award. It also secured the Best Audiography award for Resul Pookutty.

“A lot of effort went into making this film and for artistes like me, the joy that a recognition like this brings is indescribable. I thank the Indian government and the jury for the awards and am honoured that the film was recognised from among the stellar line-up of films,” said Mr. Parthiepan.

The Best Child Artiste Award went to Naga Vishal, who starred in the heart-warming film KD (KD engira Karuppudurai), directed by Madhumita. “Children are natural actors and as directors, we should just know how to steer them in the right direction. He deserves this recognition and much more,” said Ms. Madhumita. She said the young actor, now 14 years old, had been selected a few years ago after auditions in Madurai and nearby districts.

Music director D. Imman won his first national award for the Ajith-starrer Viswasam. “Composing for the film was a wonderful experience. Commercial, mass films generally demand pacy songs, but it was the vision of the director Siva to have slow, emotional songs such as Kannana Kanney and Vaaney Vaaney, which paid off,” he said. The composer, who has been a part of the Tamil film industry since 2002, said he was elated at the recognition for his work.