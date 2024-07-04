AstraZeneca to invest ₹250 crore to expand its global innovation and technology centre in Chennai

AstraZeneca India Private Limited (AZIPL), the Global Capability Centre (GCC) of the company, has announced an investment of ₹250 crore ($30 million) to expand its Global Innovation and Technology Centre (GITC) in Chennai, which includes close to 1,300 roles focused on driving innovation, enhancing efficiency, and streamlining operations across the company globally.

The company in a statement said: “With the highly skilled roles to be brought in by 2025, the expanded GITC will propel company’s vision to leverage technologies such as enterprise platforms, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, and supply chain analytics to shape healthcare outcomes.”

Siva Padmanabhan, managing director, AstraZeneca India Private Limited, said: “At AstraZeneca, we are evolving our technologies constantly so that we can stay ahead of the curve in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries to better serve our patients in countries where we operate.”

Tamil Nadu’s Industries Minister T.R.B.Rajaa, said: “This investment will not only enhance our State’s capabilities in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors but also spur technological advancements and economic development.”

The facility currently occupies 3,34,000 sq.ft. office space at Ramanujan IT City, with plans to add approximately 1,80,000 sq.ft. over the next six months to accommodate this expansion, creating AstraZeneca’s biggest global capability centre.

