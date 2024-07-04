GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AstraZeneca to invest ₹250 crore to expand its global innovation and technology centre in Chennai

The facility currently occupies 3,34,000 sq.ft. office space at Ramanujan IT City, with plans to add approximately 1,80,000 sq.ft. over the next six months to accommodate this expansion, creating AstraZeneca’s biggest global capability centre

Updated - July 04, 2024 08:31 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 08:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu’s Industries Minister T.R.B.Rajaa with AstraZeneca India Private Limited team in Chennai on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu’s Industries Minister T.R.B.Rajaa with AstraZeneca India Private Limited team in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

AstraZeneca India Private Limited (AZIPL), the Global Capability Centre (GCC) of the company, has announced an investment of ₹250 crore ($30 million) to expand its Global Innovation and Technology Centre (GITC) in Chennai, which includes close to 1,300 roles focused on driving innovation, enhancing efficiency, and streamlining operations across the company globally.

The company in a statement said: “With the highly skilled roles to be brought in by 2025, the expanded GITC will propel company’s vision to leverage technologies such as enterprise platforms, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, and supply chain analytics to shape healthcare outcomes.”

Siva Padmanabhan, managing director, AstraZeneca India Private Limited, said: “At AstraZeneca, we are evolving our technologies constantly so that we can stay ahead of the curve in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries to better serve our patients in countries where we operate.”

Tamil Nadu’s Industries Minister T.R.B.Rajaa, said: “This investment will not only enhance our State’s capabilities in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors but also spur technological advancements and economic development.”

The facility currently occupies 3,34,000 sq.ft. office space at Ramanujan IT City, with plans to add approximately 1,80,000 sq.ft. over the next six months to accommodate this expansion, creating AstraZeneca’s biggest global capability centre.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / prescription drugs / medicine

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.