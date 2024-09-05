Assurant to set up its Global Capability Centre in Chennai, inks MoU with TN government

Assurant, a Fortune 500 Insurance and Finance company, will be setting up its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Chennai.

A memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed between the firm and Guidance Tamil Nadu in Chicago, in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Assurant provides disaster management products and services.

Deal with Eaton

Meanwhile, Philipose Jacob, country director, India-Eaton Crouse-Hinds, B-Line, Oil and Gas, explained the facets of the deal signed between Eaton Corporation, a management company, and the State government.

A new facility would be set up in Chennai on 1,00,000 sq. ft, he said.

“The work is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. With advanced manufacturing floors, research and development (R&D) facilities, an experience centre, and state-of-the-art headquarters, it will enhance Eaton’s ability to deliver innovative solutions for various businesses, solidifying India’s strategic importance in the company’s global portfolio...,” he added. He further said: “Eaton has consistently invested in India’s talent and technology, positioning the country as a critical hub for our global engineering and innovation efforts. Our Crouse-Hinds and B-Line office in India have been at the forefront of developing sustainable and innovative power management solutions, addressing some of the world’s most pressing energy challenges for harsh and hazardous environments...”

Eaton Corporation is involved in production and distribution for data centres, and industrial, commercial, machinery, residential, aerospace, and power markets, among others. Its headquarters are located in Dublin, Ireland, and Beachwood, Ohio, the U.S.

On August 29, at an investors’ conference in San Francisco, MoUs were signed with six leading global companies — Nokia, PayPal, Yield Engineering Services, Microchip, Infinx Healthcare, and Applied Materials — for an investment worth ₹900 crore to create 4,100 jobs. On August 30, meetings were held with senior officials of Apple, Google, and Microsoft, inviting them to invest in Tamil Nadu.

An MoU was signed between Google and Guidance Tamil Nadu to set up Tamil Nadu AI Labs, and upskill over two million youth under the Chief Minister’s flagship program Naan Mudhalvan scheme. On August 31, an agreement was signed with Ohmium for setting up a new factory in Chengalpattu district to produce electrolysers and green hydrogen, entailing an investment of ₹400 crore and 500 jobs.