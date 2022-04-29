Association takes over upkeep of Guindy Industrial Estate

Priority will be for streamline waste disposal and parking of trucks, says IEMA president

Preventing the dumping of garbage in the stormwater drain will be one of the priorities for the IEMA at the Guindy Industrial Estate. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

Priority will be for streamline waste disposal and parking of trucks, says IEMA president

The Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd. (SIDCO) has handed over Guindy Industrial Estate maintenance work to the Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (IEMA).

SIDCO’s Managing Director R. Gajalakshmi and Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries and Commerce Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan handed over formal papers to IEMA.

IEMA president V.K. Girish Pandian said the estate would get a makeover in the next 12 to 15 months with proper garbage disposal, segregation of waste, raising of Miyawaki forests and solar street lights. He said IEMA would beautify the areas around EDI-Institute, CIPET and entrance of HTL and employment training institute, TANSI and intellectual property office.

Mr. Girish said that many petty shops had mushroomed in the area over the last few years and these shops dump their waste in the estate which leads to clogging of stormwater drains. “We will look at regulating these shops and provide food courts in the designated areas with proper infrastructure,” he said.

Another key concern for the industries has been the illegal parking of lorries and trucks from outside the estate. “The actual requirement is around 40 to 50 trucks a day. But there are about 400 trucks parked by outsiders. We will streamline this,” Mr. Girish added.