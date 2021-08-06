Association of University Teachers appeals to TN CM to streamline higher education

CHENNAI

06 August 2021 12:16 IST

The association has presented a list of suggestions, including fixation of tuition fees, a single-window system to fill faculty vacancies and incentives for faculty who wish to register for PhD programmes

Government, aided and self-financing colleges should be brought under a fee fixation committee so that exorbitant amounts are not taken from students in the name of tuition fees, the Association of University Teachers has proposed.

In a letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the Association has pointed out that the committee, appointed for arts and science colleges should fix the fee for aided and self-financed programmes at all colleges. It has sought a separate directorate to administer self-financed colleges.

The association has presented a list of suggestions to the Chief Minister to streamline colleges in the State. It has suggested that a single-window counselling, such as Teachers Recruitment Board/Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission be adopted to fill faculty and staff vacancies in colleges.

It has also sought an order to provide incentives to faculty who wish to register for PhD programmes.

The association has sought the implementation of the CREER Advancement Scheme, as per University Grants Commission guidelines.

The AUT has also called for an expert committee in all State universities to prevent violations of the University’s statutory norms by “irresponsible nominal power centres.”