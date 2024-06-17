ADVERTISEMENT

Association of Surgeons of India will soon release a module on safety protocols

Published - June 17, 2024 07:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) will soon release a module on protocols that all hospitals must follow to ensure safety during surgeries.

The national-level body, headquartered in Chennai, held a conclave on quality management and accreditation for hospitals. Its members and those of the Nursing Home Board-Indian Medical Association Tamil Nadu, the Association of Healthcare Providers (India), and the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations met at the ASI headquarters on Sunday.

Prabal Neogi, national president, ASI, said: “Apart from our commitment to social service and service to patients, we have two other initiatives. One is safe surgery. We have to create awareness among healthcare workers as infection is a huge problem to patient well being, but also drains away economic resources of hospitals. We must reduce these infections by taking simple precautions such as proper hygiene and sterilisation in operation theatres and ensure that paramedical staff and nurses follow hygienic practices in wards.”

The second initiative is to ensure healthcare professionals and hospitals adhere to protocols and the World Health Organization-stipulated check list while performing a procedure. Surgeons could minimise complications and ensure that certain incidents termed as ‘never events’ are eliminated, he said.

The National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH) had set benchmarks that are applicable for small, big, and corporate hospitals, Dr. Neogi added. Incidentally, only a small number of hospitals in the country have NABH accreditation.

Blood donation camps

He said that as part of its mission, the association had organised blood donation camps in cities where it had branches, with participation from both doctors and members of the public.

