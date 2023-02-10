ADVERTISEMENT

Association of Space Entrepreneurs in Indo-Pacific region launched, calls for more collaboration in space technology

February 10, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

An international conclave was held at IIT-Madras recently; a White Paper on “Space technology: the next business frontier – opportunities and challenges” released

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras, the U.S. Consulate-General, Chennai, and the Indian Space Association, have urged governments and the business fraternity in the Indo-Pacific countries to boost scientific and business collaboration in the space technology sector.

A White Paper on “Space technology: the next business frontier – opportunities and challenges” whose first copy was given to Judith Ravin, US Consul General in Chennai recently, highlighted three core areas for further collaboration. They include “Make in Space for use in Space”, “Make on Earth for Use in Space” and “Make in Space for use back on Earth”.

The White Paper, an outcome of an international conclave hosted by the institute along with the ISpA and supported by the U.S. Consulate General, Chennai, would be shared with stakeholders in India, the U.S., Indo-Pacific and other countries that plan to develop the space industry sector in their countries.

Participants at the international conclave included scientists from National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Australian Space Agency (ASA) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The conclave announced the creation of an Association of Space Entrepreneurs in the Indo-Pacific, a networking and lobbying platform focused on innovation and entrepreneurship in the space sector.

Institute director V. Kamakoti said the space sector in India was moving towards large-scale commercialisation and many private players and start-ups in advanced stages looking to areas such as rapid launches, sea launch and different satellites.

Satyanarayanan Chakravarthy, coordinator, National Centre for Combustion Research and Development at the institute, said the initiative had identified the need to start and deliberate legal and policy frameworks related to space ecosystems. Issues where policy initiatives were necessary range from space debris management, to space science regulations, communication in space, launch facilities, space-related activities, and space patent landscape.

