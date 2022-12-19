Association demands career advancement scheme for teachers in aided colleges

December 19, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Association of University Teachers has planned to stage a protest in front of the office of the Directorate of Collegiate Education next week in support of its demands

The Hindu Bureau

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) executive council has called for a protest in front of the Directorate of Collegiate Education on December 28 demanding implementation of career advancement scheme for aided college teachers.

In a petition to the Director of Collegiate Education, the Higher Education Secretary and the Chief Secretary, it has pointed out that extending the career advancement scheme, including increment, to the government college teachers and denying the same for aided college teachers was unacceptable.

The association held talks with the Collegiate Education Director on Monday, said P. Thirunavukkarasu, general secretary. “The higher education department has not allocated funds for CAS for aided college teachers. Three months ago, when the DCE informed that money had not been allocated, we accepted it. Allocation must be done by the government. The higher education secretary must expedite the process, considering the livelihood of aided college teachers,” he said. The protest was to draw the government’s attention, he added.

