  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

Association demands career advancement scheme for teachers in aided colleges

The Association of University Teachers has planned to stage a protest in front of the office of the Directorate of Collegiate Education next week in support of its demands

December 19, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) executive council has called for a protest in front of the Directorate of Collegiate Education on December 28 demanding implementation of career advancement scheme for aided college teachers.

In a petition to the Director of Collegiate Education, the Higher Education Secretary and the Chief Secretary, it has pointed out that extending the career advancement scheme, including increment, to the government college teachers and denying the same for aided college teachers was unacceptable.

The association held talks with the Collegiate Education Director on Monday, said P. Thirunavukkarasu, general secretary. “The higher education department has not allocated funds for CAS for aided college teachers. Three months ago, when the DCE informed that money had not been allocated, we accepted it. Allocation must be done by the government. The higher education secretary must expedite the process, considering the livelihood of aided college teachers,” he said. The protest was to draw the government’s attention, he added.

Related Topics

higher education / teachers union / universities and colleges / Chennai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.