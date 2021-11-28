Assistant of former CM arrested in Salem for duping youth

G. Mani, political assistant of Edappadi K. Palaniswami, along with AIADMK functionary K. Selvakaumar, had taken Rs.17 lakh from a young man, promising him a government job, police said

The District Crime Branch arrested G. Mani, political assistant of former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, for allegedly duping a youth, promising him a government job.

According to the police, Mani along with AIADMK functionary K. Selvakumar had promised to get a government job for a youth from Neyveli, Tamilselvan, and taken ₹17 lakh as a bribe from him.

The duo could not get the job as promised, and Tamilselvan had demanded the return of his money. They returned ₹ 4 lakh and allegedly threatened Tamilselvan for demanding the remaining amount.

Tamilselvan petitioned the Salem District Police in October and a case was registered by the District Crime Branch. Police filed a case under sections 120 B and 420 of the IPC. The duo went underground, and the police were on the lookout for them.

During the early hours of Sunday, the police arrested Mani from his house near Omalur. Selvakumar is still at large. The police are investigating.