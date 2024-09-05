ADVERTISEMENT

Assets worth ₹55.30 crore belonging to Jaffer Sadiq, associates attached

Published - September 05, 2024 10:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

They include 14 immovable properties, such as the JSM Residency Hotel and a bungalow, and seven high-end vehicles acquired through criminal activities.

R Sivaraman
R. Sivaraman

Expelled DMK functionary and film producer Jaffer Sadiq. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Chennai, has provisionally attached assets worth ₹55.30 crore, belonging to expelled DMK functionary and film producer Jaffer Sadiq and his associates, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include 14 immovable properties, such as the JSM Residency Hotel and a bungalow, and seven high-end vehicles acquired through criminal activities.

Watch | Drugs, money trail and politics: The Jaffer Sadiq case

The action follows an investigation into Sadiq, the alleged leader of a drug cartel. The ED’s probe, based on NCB and customs investigations, led to searches at 15 locations in Tamil Nadu. The probe revealed that Sadiq, in collusion with his brother, Mohammed Saleem, and others, was actively involved in exporting and concealing pseudoephedrine and other narcotic substances. He had been a director/partner/proprietor of various firms/entities, which had been used in channeling and layering the proceeds of crime.

The proceeds were channeled into these investments through a network of bank accounts, including those controlled by Sadiq and his family membersThe laundered funds were used to acquire immovable and movable assets in the names of Sadiq, his wife Ameena Banu, Mydeen Gani, and others, including benamis.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US