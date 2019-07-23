Assets of ‘lottery king’, aides worth ₹119.6 cr. attached

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth ₹119.60 crore of companies floated by Santiago Martin and his associates in connection with the lottery scam.

The properties include 61 flats, 82 vacant plots and six with buildings located in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

Based on the chargesheets filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the ED is conducting money laundering probe against Mr. Martin and his company Future Gaming Solutions (P) Ltd. (presently Future Gaming and Hotel Services (P) Ltd. and formerly Martin Lottery Agencies Ltd.)

It is alleged that Mr. Martin and others entered into a criminal conspiracy to get wrongful gain by cheating the Sikkim government.

The accused entered into an agreement with officials of the Sikkim government, contrary to the provisions of the Lottery Regulations Act, by which his company could avoid remitting the face value of lottery tickets sold in Kerala to the State exchequer as sale proceeds.

Illegal gain

ED investigations revealed that Mr. Martin and his associates made an alleged illegal gain of more than ₹910.30 crore by inflating the prize winning tickets’ claim from April 1, 2009, to August 31, 2010. The funds were invested in immovable properties in the name of 40 companies that were used to launder the alleged proceeds of crime.

The agency had earlier issued two provisional attachment orders amounting to ₹138.50 crore.