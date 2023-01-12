Assembly snippets

January 12, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

MLA bats for EWS quota; govt. sticks to its stand

BJP legislator from Tirunelveli Nainar Nagenthran urged the Tamil Nadu government to implement the 10.5% reservation for candidates belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in education. However, Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy reiterated the State government’s position on the existing reservation system.

‘Enrolment of women in higher education up by 25%’

The enrolment of women in higher education had gone up by 25% since the Tamil Nadu government launched the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme, Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy said. Under the scheme, girl students who studied in government schools from Classes 6 to 12 get a monthly assistance of ₹1,000.

84 liquor outlets shut since 2021: Minister

Minister for Prohibition V. Senthilbalaji said a total of 84 retail liquor shops run by Tasmac had been closed since 2021. He was responding to concerns raised by Congress legislator from Sriperumbudur K. Selvaperunthagai, who objected to Tasmac shops located near temples and educational institutions.

Athikadavu-Avinashi project to take off by month-end

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said the Athikadavu-Avinashi project would take off by month-end. The government held talks with farmers in 21 places, and the project was about to be completed, he said. Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami questioned the delay and urged the government to complete the project at the earliest.

Keeping cost of construction materials in check

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the Tamil Nadu government was continuously taking steps to reduce the cost of construction materials. ‘Valimai’, a brand being marketed by the Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation Limited, was received well in the market, he said. Earlier, AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami raised the issue of the rising cost of construction materials.