Assembly snippets

January 11, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

Minister’s counter to MLA on land acquisition charge

When AIADMK MLA K.P. Munusamy said the State government was acquiring lands from farmers at a low price and selling them to industries at a higher price, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu pointed out that SIPCOT was developing the area with electricity and water supply for industrial development. He pointed out that the AIADMK, too, had done the same thing in the past.

‘Govt. won’t acquire lands from farmers against their wishes’

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu reiterated in the House that the State government would not acquire lands from farmers against their wishes. He was responding to the AIADMK’s Veppanahalli legislator, K.P. Munusamy, who said lands in Krishnagiri district were supplying vegetables and flowers to southern India, and they should not be acquired without farmers’ consent.

‘Minorities facing curbs while building places of worship’

Congress MLA from Colachel J.G. Prince and Papanasam legislator M.H. Jawahirullah raised the issue of minorities facing restrictions while constructing places of worship, and urged the Tamil Nadu government to frame a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in this regard.

Claim and counter-claim on Pongal cash gift

Pointing out that the erstwhile AIADMK government gave a Pongal cash gift of ₹2,500, party MLA Natham R. Viswanathan said, “You [government] neither gave ₹2,500 like we did, nor ₹5,000 which the Chief Minister, who was then the Leader of the Opposition, demanded when we were in power.” To this, Food Minister R. Sakkarapani said the AIADMK gave ₹2,500 only once, and that the DMK provided pandemic relief of ₹4,000 soon after it came to power.

DMK, AIADMK spar over ‘entry’ of NEET into State

The ruling DMK and the principal Opposition party, the AIADMK, were at loggerheads, blaming each other for “allowing” the “entry” of NEET into the State. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin defended his party, saying NEET did not enter the State during the tenures of former Chief Ministers M. Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa. Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the notification for the exam was issued when the Congress was in power and the DMK was among its allies.

Not against laying roads, says ruling party

Asserting that his party was never against laying roads, Highways Minister E.V. Velu maintained that the State government was yet to take a policy decision on the Chennai-Salem expressway. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had only said that the views of the farmers should be taken into consideration before laying roads, the Minister added. Earlier, Thiruchengode MLA E.R. Eswaran wanted the Chennai-Salem expressway after addressing the issues raised by farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT